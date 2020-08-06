OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF -3.1% ) has been granted a mining permit for Wharekirauponga (WKP) in New Zealand, granting the company exclusive right to the WKP mineral resource.

WKP currently has an indicated resource of 421,000 oz of gold at 13.4 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 717,000 oz at 12 g/t gold.

First underground production from WKP is currently estimated in 2026, with processing taking place at the existing Waihi plant. The WKP resource is currently expected to produce some 190,000 oz to 230,000 oz annually.