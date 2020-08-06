The pandemic's gaming tailwind drove Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) to Q2 beats on the top and bottom line and the raised full-year outlook.

Full-year guidance includes $300M in revenue (up from $224-234M; consensus: $260.6M), EPS of $0.80 (was: $0.09-0.16 loss; consensus: $0.55) , and adjusted EBITDA of $30M (was: $9-14M).

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $12.9M, up from $1.6M in last year's quarter.

Revenue was up 93% Y/Y to $79.7M.

CEO Juergen Stark: "As a result of the performance in the second quarter and our belief that demand will remain at elevated levels through the end of the year, we are confident that our results this year will significantly exceed our earlier forecasts for both sales and EBITDA."

Despite the good news, Turtle Beach shares are down 5.9% to $18.69. HEAR shares have gained 94% in the past quarter, baking some upside into the valuation.

