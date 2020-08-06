Potbelly (PBPB +21.1% ) management estimates that the company removed over $25M in expenditures in the business to help lower its weekly year-ago cash burn from $2M a week in week 13 to roughly $500K per week by the end of Q2.

"Our assumptions that support this forecast are fairly conservative and include the following. First, no substantial recovery in same-store sales in the third quarter and slightly improving comps in the fourth quarter. Two, relatively stable expenses from where we stand today and the inclusion of full rents in the second half of 2020. And third, current and projected lease termination costs that will primarily hit the third quarter. Under those assumptions, we would have total cash usage of approximately $14 million for the back half of 2020. It's worth noting that without these lease termination costs, our projected burn rate would fall to approximately $200,000 per week. Now the intent of providing our investors with this information is not to offer guidance. Rather, we wanted to show that even under today's still muted conditions with nearly $46 million in liquidity, which includes $29 million in cash. We have the ability to self fund our path forward."

Earnings call transcript

