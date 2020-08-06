Uniti Group (UNIT -0.3% ) has postponed its Q2 earnings release - previously set for after the market close today - to Monday after the close.

That's due to get more time to finalize accounting for its settlement agreement with Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ), CEO Kenny Gunderman says.

"All of our businesses continue to demonstrate strong operational performance, and the effects from COVID-19 remain minimal," he says. "We continue to expect Windstream will emerge from bankruptcy later this summer, at which time, our previously announced settlement agreement is expected to become effective.”