Gold can keep climbing as real yields remain under pressure

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR, +1%) (GLD, +1.1%) is adding to its sharp gains again as it enjoys the same reflation trade as equities.
Traditionally a safe haven, the yellow metal is "behaving more like a risk asset", with a positive correlation to stocks that was last seen in the aftermath of the previous financial crisis, Mandy Xu, chief equity derivatives strategist at Credit Suisse, says.
Gold is moving inverse to real yields, which are plunging amid inflation expectations edging up while the Fed is communicating clearly that nominal rates will stay near lows, Xu told Bloomberg.
Real 10-year rates are now around -1%.
Gold is no longer behaving like a hedge to equities, but investors may have thrown in the towel altogether on hedges, Xu says. If you look at 1-month volume there's "a complete lack of near-term tactical hedges."
Related ETFs: (NYSEARCA:IAU), (NYSEARCA:PHYS), (NYSEARCA:OUNZ), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (NYSEARCA:NUGT), (NYSEARCA:DUST), (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NASDAQ:QQQ)
Dig into historical prices for spot gold.