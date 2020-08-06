Gold can keep climbing as real yields remain under pressure

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR, +1% ) (GLD, +1.1% ) is adding to its sharp gains again as it enjoys the same reflation trade as equities.

Traditionally a safe haven, the yellow metal is "behaving more like a risk asset", with a positive correlation to stocks that was last seen in the aftermath of the previous financial crisis, Mandy Xu, chief equity derivatives strategist at Credit Suisse, says.