AbbVie (ABBV -1.0% ) unit Allergan, together with partner Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, is the target of a complaint filed yesterday at the U.S. International Trade Commission by UK-based BTL Aesthetics seeing to block imports of Allergan's CoolSculpting and CoolTone body contouring systems.

The filing turns the heat up on their dispute that began last year when BTL filed litigation accusing the companies of infringing on six patents related to the use of high-power magnetic fields to shape muscle; prior technology relied on ultrasound or shock waves and light treatment and generally affected the visual appearance of the skin rather than sculpting muscles.

BTL's Emsculpt competes with CoolTone which uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy to create repetitive muscle contractions and increase muscle tone. Its Vanquish system and Allergan's CoolSculpting freeze fat that the body then eliminates.

AbbVie accounts for sales of aesthetic products under "Other Aesthetics" which accounted for 1.4% ($142M/10,425M) of Q2 revenues.