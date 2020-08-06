Ball (BLL -0.5% ) reports Beverage Packaging, North and Central America sales fell 1.5% to $1.27B in Q2.

Aerospace sales increased 15.6% to $438M.

The company's global aluminum aerosol volumes declined 6% with stable demand in North America offset by double-digit declines in India and high single-digit declines in Europe.

The company expects to exceed long-term 10% to 15% diluted EPS growth goal over the next several years.

Given the exciting growth trajectory in North American beverage business, the company foresees 2020 capital expenditures exceeding $900M and additional EVA-enhancing opportunities in 2021 and beyond.

"With demand for our aluminum packaging solutions and aerospace technologies increasing even higher than we anticipated, much needed capacity additions and hiring will benefit our company and customers in the second half of 2020 and beyond. Our previously announced projects are on track and we will continue to deploy additional capital across our existing business portfolio to support new customer contracts. Ball remains well positioned to grow diluted earnings per share, and deliver shareholder returns now and into the future," said John A. Hayes, chairman, president and CEO.

