Shares of Carvana (CVNA +22.3% ) have completely flipped around after an initial post-earnings dip.

Carvana reached a new all-time high of $214.85 earlier in the session.

"It's a combination of overall e-commerce strength, including the structural shift in consumer shopping habits," says Baird analyst Colin Sebastian on the CVNA surge.

The strong post-earnings reaction for Carvana has carried over to Vroom (VRM +8.0% ) as well.

Compare value grades for Carvana and Vroom.

Previously: Carvana EPS beats by $0.15, misses on revenue (Aug. 5)