Shares of Carvana (CVNA +22.3%) have completely flipped around after an initial post-earnings dip.
Carvana reached a new all-time high of $214.85 earlier in the session.
"It's a combination of overall e-commerce strength, including the structural shift in consumer shopping habits," says Baird analyst Colin Sebastian on the CVNA surge.
The strong post-earnings reaction for Carvana has carried over to Vroom (VRM +8.0%) as well.
Compare value grades for Carvana and Vroom.
Previously: Carvana EPS beats by $0.15, misses on revenue (Aug. 5)