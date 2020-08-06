After a session of mostly indecision, stocks are now climbing as megacaps started to rally, led by Facebook.

The S&P is up 0.4% , the Dow is rising 0.4% and the Nasdaq is up 0.7%

Facebook is up 6%. Instagram's Reels feature is getting attention amid all this TikTok chatter. It's pushing the Communication Services sector to outsize gains, up 2.4% . Twitter is gaining, as is Disney, with Daniel Loeb's Third Point taking a new position in the stock, calling streaming the company's "biggest market opportunity ever".

The rest of the sectors more evenly split between gains and losses.

Apple is rising 2.5% , pushing closer to that $2T market cap.

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is keeping its positive correlation with stocks, up 1% .

Rates were under pressure earlier, but are now just slightly lower, with the 10-year yield at 0.54%.