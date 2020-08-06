Transocean (RIG -7.5% ) tumbles after the company said it had hired Lazard to help manage its capital structure; investors may be worried that the company is laying the groundwork for a restructuring.

Transocean's bonds are falling sharply today, with its most actively traded debt, 7.5% senior unsecured note due 2031, down as much as $0.035 on the dollar to $0.26, while its 8% 2027 bonds sank $0.06 on the dollar to $0.435 this morning, leading declines in the U.S. high-yield market.

Evercore ISI analyst James West says he is maintaining his In-Line rating on Transocean, saying that "after a conversation with management we understand the financial advisers were retained for liability management, not a corporate restructuring."

Smaller rival Noble Corp. recently filed for bankruptcy, while Valaris has warned it may follow suit.