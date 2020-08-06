Titan International (TWI +7.5% ) Q2 revenue of $286.1M (-26.7%), beating consensus.

Reduced sales was attributable to plant closures and disruptive markets in Europe, Asia and Latin America resulting from the COVID-19.

Gross profit was $29.9M, compared to $38.3M. Gross margin was 10.4% vs. 9.8% prior.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.3M vs. $12.8M

Net loss for Q2 2020 was $5M, or EPS of -$0.08.

Total cash and cash equivalents of $80.2M compared to $66.8M at December 31, 2019.

