Norwegian Cruise Line gains after earnings; CFRA stays cautious

CFRA increases its price target to $15 on Hold-rated Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <<NCLH> >after taking in the company's Q2 earnings report.

"We widen our '20 loss per share estimate by $0.60 to $7.54 and cut '21 EPS of $1.38 to $2.41 loss. NCLH said its '21 bookings and pricing are within its historic norms, with $1.2B in advance ticket sales by end of Q2. Still, we see continued near-term uncertainties on the resumption of NCLH's global cruise operations (currently scheduled for October 30, 2020 after earlier postponements), against a backdrop of Covid-19 resurgence and ongoing cross-border travel restrictions."

Analyst Tuna Amobi says the firm sees some specter of a potential liquidity squeeze even as NCLH sees sufficient buffer to withstand prolonged voyage suspensions after a $1.5B capital raise in July.

