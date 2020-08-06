The U.S. State Department lifts the Global Level 4 Health Advisory advising U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

"With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with Levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions," updates the State Department.

The higher level of COVID deaths and hospitalization per capita in the U.S than some other parts of the world could still hold back travel into certain nations.

Airline stocks are adding to their daily gains off the development.

Sector watch: American Airlines (AAL +3.8% ), Delta Airlines (DAL +2.2% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV +1.3% ), United Airlines (UAL +1.3% ), JetBlue (JBLU +0.8% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA +2.9% ), Alaska Air Group (ALK +1.9% ).

Previously: Airline stocks take off as Trump backs additional $25B for industry (Aug. 6)