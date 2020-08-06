BP Midstream Partners (BPMP +4.6% ) is on the rise after Q2 earnings topped estimates and pipeline revenues jumped 10% Y/Y despite lower volumes, as it clamped down on expenses.

Q2 volumes on BPMP's pipelines, which include the BP2 crude oil pipeline and the River Rouge refiner products line that connect to BP's Whiting refinery in Indiana, fell ~10% as efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 cut fuel demand.

Q2 volumes on offshore pipelines, including the 400K bbl/day Mars crude oil pipeline off the Louisiana coast, fell 8%; the partnership says it still plans to expand the Mars system starting next year.

"The impact of COVID-19 and broader market volatility on pipeline throughput was much more apparent across our portfolio" in Q2 than in Q1 amid an environment of significant product demand destruction, CFO Craig Coburn said on today's earnings conference call, while adding that activity has been picking up in the current quarter.