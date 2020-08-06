The performance of Uber (UBER +3.8% ) Eats will remain in the spotlight when the company reports Q2 results after the bell today.

Last quarter, Eats bookings were up 52% Y/Y while the adjusted EBITDA loss was only $10M higher than the prior year's quarter.

Uber's Q1 ride-hailing bookings declined for the first time due to the pandemic, but the company believed the U.S. was off the bottom by quarter's end.

For Q2, analysts expect revenue of $2.21B (-30% Y/Y), loss per share of $0.64 (-33% Y/Y), and 82M Monthly Active Platform Customers.

Gross bookings are expected to come in at $10.5B with $6.57B from Eats, $3.47B for Rides, and the remainder from Freight.

Overall adjusted EBITDA loss is seen coming in at $859.3M with Rides at a positive $120.9M and Eats at a $279M loss.

