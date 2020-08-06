"As anticipated, Altisource’s Q2 financial results reflect the pandemic impact with industrywide foreclosure initiations down by ~85% and lender completed foreclosures -75% Y/Y," chairman & CEO William B. Shepro commented.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS -28.4% ) reported Q2 service revenue of $91M (-52.2% Y/Y) beats consensus by $7.95M; primarily from the 2019 sale, discontinuation and exit from certain businesses.

Net loss of $35.1M or $2.25/share vs. -$5.8M or -$0.36.

Loss from operations stood at $17.8M vs. income from operations of $5.4M.

Adj. EBITDA of -$2.1M vs. $19.5M in year ago quarter due to lower adjusted operating income (-$4.8M vs. $15.5M).

At the end of Q2, cash and equivalents of $68.2M and $30.0 million of investment in equity securities.

Altisource estimates 2021 service revenue of $250M - $270M (consensus of $440.5M), adj. EBITDA of $35-$43M and adj. EBITDA margins of 14-16%.

