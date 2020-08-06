For Q2, Arlo Technologies (ARLO +28.6% ) revenue $66.6M (-20.3% Y/Y).

Service revenue of $17M, +52.7% Y/Y.

Record 43,000 paid accounts in Q2, a sequential increase of 72% over Q1.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 9.6% vs. 12.5% in Q2 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $205.5M and no debt.

Q3 Outlook: Revenue $85M-95M, GAAP EPS loss $(0.41) to $(0.32) and Non-GAAP EPS loss $(0.33) to $(0.24).

