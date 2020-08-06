Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +0.7% ) reports delivery of 49 aircraft in July compared with 36 in June, expanding deliveries to customers even as the coronavirus outbreak weighed on travel demand.

The aircraft were all narrowbody jets, including 47 from the A320neo family, highlighting the paucity of demand for the industry's biggest models, which recently caused the company to cut A350 production for a second time.

Airbus also won its first orders in three months as it sold two A320neos to an undisclosed customer and two A321neos to Lufthansa's modification and repairs business.

YTD, Airbus has delivered 245 jets and sold 369, or 302 after cancellations.

The company registered no new orders in May or June.