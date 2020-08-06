While Third Point had been an investor in PG&E's (PCG +2.5% ) debt starting in late 2018, it acquired common equity in the California utility as a PIPE (private investment in public equity) investor this year, Daniel Loeb said in the hedge fund's Q2 letter.

But the investment may take awhile to pay off. Loeb expects the discount it's been trading at vs. peers "to diminish as the company goes through the normal process of finding an institutional shareholder base, as well as hires a permanent CEO and continues to address prior operational deficiencies."

Third Point also found "well-timed entries for Alibaba (BABA -0.0% ), JD.com (JD -1.1% ), and Amazon (AMZN +1.2% ).

Points to a bright outlook for Chinese e-commerce market as well as Alibaba's prospects for the cloud computing business.

"As the e-commerce market matures, we believe Alibaba and JD will leverage scale and growing repositories of transaction data to increase monetization of their platforms through targeted advertising to improve revenue yields," Loeb wrote.

Initiated a 5% position in Amazon in Q2 and considered shares as "significantly undervalued due to the acceleration of the adoption of e-commerce and cloud computing in the pandemic."

Took a new stake in Disney for its streaming market opportunity.

In credit, Third Point purchased some high-grade bonds near market lows including Boeing (BA -1.4% ), Kraft (KHC +1.1% ), and Ford (F +0.4% ).

Is bearish on commercial real estate financials.

Third Point Offshore Fund returned 10.8% in Q2, bringing its YTD losses for the fund to -3.7%.