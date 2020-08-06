Alcoa (AA +1.5% ) says mediation talks with workers' representatives for its San Ciprin aluminum plant in Spain ended without an agreement, with a final decision on the smelter's future to be made within 15 days.

Alcoa and the San Ciprin Works Council have been meeting throughout a formal consultation period, which began on June 25 after the company announced plans to cut the 534 employees at the facility's aluminum plant due to "persistent and recurring financial losses" at the smelter.

The company says it offered several proposals, including a temporary dismissal for two years with the potential for a restart, but all offers were rejected.