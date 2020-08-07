National mortgage forbearance rate declines by 101K this week: Black Knight

The number of active mortgage forbearance plans fell by 101K in the week ended Aug 3. vs. the previous week, according to Black Knight's McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker.

More than two-thirds of loans that remain in active forbearance have had their plans extended, with the bulk of forbearance extensions being for an additional three months.

As of Aug. 3, 4M homeowners were in active forbearance, the lowest share since the last week of April. That comes to 7.5% of all active mortgages in forbearance, down from 7.7% the week before; represents $852B in unpaid principal.

Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans is $4.9B vs. $5.0B in the prior week.

Estimated monthly tax and insurance advances on active forbearance plans is $1.8B, unchanged from the prior week.