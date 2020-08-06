Q2 earnings show Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO +3.1% ) revenue of $21.6M vs. $17.5M last year.

Operating expenses were $59.4M compared to $51.1 prior.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $664.9M vs. $384.3M as of December 31, 2019.

Consolidated net loss of $35.9M, or EPS of $0.26 per share.

The company expects to receive a $75M upfront licensing fee from Novartis in Q3 and is eligible to earn up to $720M in potential milestones after global collaboration agreement.

