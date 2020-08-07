Ventas (NYSE:VTR) says Q2 senior housing operating portfolio results were in line with expectations and observes that leading indicators and move-ins "show sustained improvement through the end of Q2 into July."

Receives substantially all July rent due from its NNN healthcare tenants and 97% of July rent from its office portfolio tenants.

VTR gains 0.7% in premarket trading.

Q2 normalized FFO per share of 77 cents beats average analyst estimate of 74 cents; compares with 97 cents in both Q1 2020 and in Q2 2019.

Q2 total revenue of $943.2M falls short of the consensus of $949.3M; compares with $1.01B in Q1 and $950.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 same-store cash net operating income fell 14% Y/Y.

Triple-net same-store cash NOI increased 1.4% Y/Y in Q2 vs. 3.9% in Q1.

SHOP portfolio same-store cash NOI -43% Y/Y in Q2 vs. -10.4% in Q1.

Office portfolio same-store cash NOI rose 2.7% in Q2 vs. 5.8% in Q1.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

