In a statement, Gilead Sciences (GILD -0.2% ) reports that its manufacturing network for COVID-19 med Veklury (remdesivir) has surpassed 40 countries in North America, Europe and Asia. Supply is up 50-fold since January. More than 2M courses of treatment will be produced by year-end with "several million more" potentially available in 2021 if needed.

The company has inked non-exclusive licensing agreements with nine generic drug makers expanding supply to 127 low-income and lower-middle-income countries. Technology transfers have been completed and manufacturing has begun.

Veklury remains the only drug approved in major markets for the treatment of severe cases of the respiratory infection.