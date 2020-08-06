Familiar story as Apple and Facebook drag market out of doldrums

It's not new, but it's been reliable in this rally. Stocks looked stagnant and then the Fab 5 started to stir and the market wrapped up the day with another solid gain.

S&P closed up 0.6% , the Dow rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq ended up 1% .

Breadth was weak, with the big names doing the heavy lifting again.

Facebook raced higher, up 6.5% , along with other social media stocks as TikTok giddiness continues and Instagram Reels launches. Apple spiked late without any real catalyst and is about $20, or 5%, away from a $2T valuation.

Communication Services led, followed by Tech. Energy was the laggard as crude prices fell 0.5% .

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) popped again, rising 1.2% and advancing on $2,100/oz. Rates edged down, as did the dollar.

In the recovery trade, airlines rallied sharply as the U.S. pulled its advisory on international travel. Casinos got in on the action, with MGM and Wynn among the big winners in the S&P.