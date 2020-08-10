Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 44 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 37 cents and compares with 45 cents in Q1 and 55 cents in Q2 2019.

Q2 revenue of $266.8M vs. consensus of $263.2M; compares with $266.2M in Q1 and $264.4M a year ago.

"At Uniti Fiber, we had one of our highest levels of install activity during the quarter, as demand for dark fiber, small cells, and non-wireless services remains robust," said President and CEO Kenny Gunderman.

Fiber infrastructure revenue of $79.1M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $76.2M, compares with $77.4M in Q1 and $81.3M a year ago.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $202.9M vs. $206.9M a year ago ; fiber infrastructure adjusted EBITDA was $28.5M and leasing adjusted EBITDA was $182.8M.

Uniti updates 2020 outlook to incorporate its settlement with Windstream and partial sale of its stake in Bluebird PropCo; sees revenue of $1.048B-$1.056B vs. prior range of $1.050B-$1.058B; consensus is $1.06B.

Sees 2020 adjusted FFO of $380M-$388M vs. prior range of $383M-$391M.

Conference call at 4:15 PM ET.

