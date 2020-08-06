The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is up 1.2% in early postmarket action after Q2 earnings where profits easily topped expectations on a better-than-expected decline in revenues.

Despite the widespread ad slump, the company saw things improve even in Q2: “While the advertising industry hit the pause button early in the second quarter due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw substantial improvement in ad spend as the quarter progressed," CEO Jeff Green says. "Indeed, the month of June ended strongly with ad spend growth turning positive on a year-over-year basis."

Revenues dropped 13% to $139.4M, and GAAP net income dipped about 9.7%, to $25.1M.

EBITDA tumbled to $14.6M from $58M, and EBITDA margin dropped to 10% from 36%. But non-GAAP net income fell just to $44.8M from $45.6M.

Omnichannel spend growth (still a strategic focus) continues to grow, and customer retention has stayed over 95%.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $177M-$181M (above consensus for $159M) and EBITDA of at least $30M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m.

