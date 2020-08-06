Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reports gross bookings were down 90.8% in Q2 to $2.31B vs. $3.37B consensus (may not be comparable).

Room nights sold were down 86.7%, while rental car days were 90.4% lower. Airline tickets were down 69.7% on an unit basis.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at -$376M vs. -$458M consensus.

CEO update: "We faced a challenging second quarter and continue to face challenges due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel demand. However, we have witnessed improvement in booking trends since April, which is encouraging... Looking forward, we continue to execute on our operating plans to navigate the Company through these challenging times and enable us to emerge from this crisis in a position of strength."

BKNG +1.60% AH to $1,779.84 as investors were prepped for some dismal numbers.

Previously: Booking Holdings EPS beats by $0.77, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)