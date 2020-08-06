Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares slip 4.8% AH despite Q2 beats and a steady growth in paid users.

Total ARR was up 17% Y/Y to $1.93B at the end of the quarter.

Paying users ended at 15M compared to 13.6M in last year's quarter, up 10% Y/Y and roughly in-line with Q1's growth. ARPU was $126.88 versus $120.48, slightly trailing the $127.17 consensus.

Gross margin rose from 75.8% to 79.2% and operating margin from 10.1% to 20.6%.

Cash from operating activities totaled $145.9M with FCF of $119.8M.

CFO Ajay Vashee is stepping down after eight years with the company, effective September 15. Current CAO Tim Regan will then step into the role.

Guidance will come on the earnings call at 5 PM with a webcast here.

