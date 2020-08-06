Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Q2 core/legacy non-strategic loss of $1.75 per share was driven by certain loan losses and fair value adjustments, losses incurred on sales of both loans and CMBS securities as well as the completion of a non-recourse asset level financing.

Excluding the provisions for losses and fair value adjustments, Q2 total CORE/LNS EPS would be 26 cents.

"While incurring losses this quarter, we more than doubled our liquidity to approximately $525M while also reducing our recourse financing by over $600M," said CEO Michael J. Mazzei.

Q2 net income of $24.9M increased from $23.9M a year ago.

Total GAAP net book value was $13.06 per share at June 30, 2020.

Colony Capital has postponed any decision regarding disposition of its management agreement with CLNC due to the pandemic.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Colony Credit Real Estate reports Q2 results (Aug. 6)