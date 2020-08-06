Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) agrees to acquire Ellie Mae, a cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage industry, from Thoma Bravo in a deal that values Ellie Mae at ~$11B.

The agreement follows ICE's acquisition of two other mortgage -related businesses in the past two years — MERS in 2018 and Simplifile in 2019.

Expects ICE Mortgage Services pro-forma 2020 revenue of $1.1B, including expected 2020 Ellie Mae revenue of ~$900M.

Expects to realize run-rate cost synergies of $50M-$65M by the end of year 3.

Sees Ellie Mae adding to adjusted EPS in the first full year of ownership.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.