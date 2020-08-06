"Twenty years after we founded Intercontinental Exchange to provide a transparent trading platform for the energy industry, and following two decades of providing continued innovation to help customers navigate global markets, we are pleased to announce the acquisition of Ellie Mae, which will help us similarly transform the mortgage marketplace," says ICE founder and CEO Jeffrey Sprecher.

He calls the purchase "a one-of-a-kind opportunity to add an extraordinary enterprise with great leadership to our family."

The $11B deal is a mix of cash (84%) and newly issued ICE stock (16%).

Expected ICE Mortgage Services pro-forma 2020 revenues of $1.1 billion (includes expected 2020 Ellie Mae revenues of ~$900 million).

Expected ICE Mortgage Services pro-forma 2020 adjusted EBITDA1 of ~$600 million (includes expected 2020 Ellie Mae adjusted EBITDA2 of ~$470 million).

Expected Ellie Mae transaction IRR of 10%; ICE ROIC will remain above ICE WACC in year one, growing thereafter.

Expected to realize run-rate cost synergies of $50M to $65M by the end of year three.

Expected that the acquisition of Ellie Mae will be accretive to adjusted EPS in the first full year of ownership.

A conference call to discuss beings at 5 ET.