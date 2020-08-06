T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is up 5.9% postmarket after Q2 results with nearly in-line revenues, but better-than-expected EBITDA and strong subscriber results driving it to lay claim to becoming the country's No. 2 carrier.

The company logged an industry-best 1.245M total net subscriber additions; of those, 1.112M were postpaid net adds.

Meanwhile in phones, it recorded 253,000 postpaid phone net adds (postpaid phone churn of 0.8%), and 133,000 prepaid net adds (churn of 2.81%). It did adjust 1.86M postpaid subs out of the base, tied to its Sprint acquisition.

Its 98.3M total customers makes it No. 2 in industry customers, it says - overtaking AT&T (NYSE:T) and trailing only Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Aided by Sprint, total revenue rose nearly 61% to $17.67B, and total service revenues rose to $13.2B (excludes about $1B of Boost revenues reflected as discontinued operations).

Net income fell to $110M due to merger-related costs (about $798M pretax), COVID-19 impacts ($341M pretax) and some noncash impairments ($418M pretax).

Net cash from operations fell to $777M, reflecting a one-time negative impact of $2.3B in gross payments to settle interest rate swaps tied to merger financing.

For the second half, it expects postpaid net customer adds of 1.7M-$1.9M, EBITDA of $12.4B-$12.7B, cash from operations of $5.3B-$5.7B and free cash flow of $300M-$500M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m.

Press release