TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) reports hotels, media & platform revenue fell 85% to $38M in Q2 vs. $35.5M consensus. Experiences & dining revenue was down 89% to $14M. The company says it observed an improving monthly trend in the back half of the quarter. April and May consolidated revenue was ~10% of last year's comparable period and June revenue was ~20% of last year's comparable period.

Total EBITDA was -$74M vs. +$128M a year ago.

The company's free cash flow was -$93M vs. -$109.8M consensus and +$165M a year ago.

CEO update: "Travel’s recovery path will likely be uneven by geography and by sector as businesses and borders reopen and consumer confidence in their own health and safety is restored. Accordingly, we are leveraging our platform’s core strengths to help customers, and redoubling strategic efforts to emerge in a strong position on the other side of this pandemic,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve Kaufer. "

Shares of TRIP are up 1.99% AH to $22.00 to continue their recovery from the March lows.

Previously: TripAdvisor EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)