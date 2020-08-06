Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Q2 modified FFO loss per share of 11 cents comes in better than the consensus estimate for a loss of 14 cents.

Compares with modified FFO of 17 cents in Q1 and 49 cents in Q2 2019.

Adjusted hotel EBITDA for the month of June 2020 covered substantially all of the APLE's interest and general and administrative expenses; the company estimates, based on July 2020 occupancy of ~45%, that its cash flow for the month of July 2020 will be slightly positive.

APLE rises 1.4% in after-hours trading.

Q2 total revenue of $81.1M matches the average analyst estimate of $81.1M and sank from $341.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 comparable hotels RevPAR of $28.44, down 75% Y/Y.

Comparable hotels occupancy of 28.2% at Q2-end vs. 60.8% at Q1-end.

Q2 average daily rate of $100.76 declined 29% Y/Y.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 10:00 AM ET.

