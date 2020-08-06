Uber falls after Q2 earnings, gross bookings misses; peer Lyft drops

Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares fall 2.8% after a Q2 report that beat top-line estimates but missed on earnings and gross bookings. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are down 1.7%.

Overall revenue declined 29% Y/Y with a 67% decline in Mobility (formerly Rides) and 103% growth for Delivery (formerly Eats) as the respective pandemic headwind and tailwind continued.

Gross bookings totaled $10.2B (down 35% Y/Y; consensus: $10.5B). Mobility bookings were down 75% to $3.05B. Delivery bookings grew 106$ to $6.96B.

Mobility adjusted EBITDA was $50M (-90% Y/Y). Delivery posted a $232M EBITDA loss, up 19%.

Overall EBITDA loss totaled $837M, down $225M.

Monthly Active Platform Customers totaled 55M versus the $82M.

Unrestricted cash and equivalents totaled $7.8B at the end of the quarter.

Press release.

Earnings call started at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Previously: Uber EPS misses by $0.14, beats on revenue and gross bookings, shares down 3% (Aug. 06 2020)