First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +5% after-hours as Q2 earnings and revenues both easily exceed expectations, though the company's 9.8% rise in revenues is primarily due to the sale of the American Kings project.

The company reports 0.8 GW of bookings since its previous earnings call, including 0.5 GW of systems bookings.

First Solar says its financial results have not been materially impacted by COVID-19, but it provides limited FY 2020 guidance, maintaining full-year module production of 5.9 GW, including 5.7 GW DC of Series 6 and 0.2 GW DC of Series 4, and capital spending of $450M-$550M.

Separately, the company says it agrees to sell its North American Operations and Maintenance business to P-E firm Clairvest Group for an undisclosed sum.