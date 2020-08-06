RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is down 7.15% after Q2 profit misses the consensus mark.

The company also fell short with adjusted EBITDA, reporting -$31.8M vs. -$28.1M consensus. On the positive side, trailing 12-month active buyers were up 24% to 611,845.

CEO update: "Since we reported our Q1 results in early May, GMV trends have improved significantly with May GMV down approximately 19% Y/Y, and June GMV down 8% Y/Y. Importantly, improvements have continued into July with GMV decreasing by only 2% Y/Y for the month... Our GMV recovery prompted us to begin reinvesting in growth in Q2 earlier than previously expected. While Q2 was challenging, the pandemic has been a catalyst for reinvention and innovation at The RealReal. With the normalization of our processing capacity and the evolution of our supply acquisition strategy, we are now laser focused on returning to sustained growth."

RealReal didn't issued any formal guidance due to the limited near-term visibility.

