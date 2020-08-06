Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Q2 distributable net investment income of $34.1M declined by 19% Y/Y.

"We believe that our conservative capital structure and significant liquidity position, which we recently enhanced with our $125M bond offering, will continue to allow us to manage through the current challenges and to successfully execute on the opportunities that exist with our existing portfolio companies and in our existing pipeline of attractive lower middle market and private loan investment opportunities," said CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak.

Q2 distributable net investment income of 52 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 48 cents.

Q2 total investment income of $52.0M vs. consensus of $49.1M; compares with $56.2M in Q1 and $61.3M a year ago.

Q2 total expenses of $20.7M declined from $21.7M a year ago.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $43.4M, or 66 cents per share, increased from $38.3M, or 61 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value per share of $20.85 at June 30, 2020 vs. $20.73 at March 31, 2020.

Conference call on Aug. 7 at 10:00 AM ET.