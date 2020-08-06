A Phase 3 clinical trial, IMpassion131, evaluating Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab), combined with chemo agent paclitaxel, for the first-line treatment of patients with PD-L1-positive metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) failed to met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

Overall survival (OS), a secondary endpoint, showed a negative trend although the data were not mature at cutoff and the study was not powered for OS.

No new safety signals were observed.

The company is reviewing the results with global health authorities. The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Another Phase 3, IMpassion130, testing the combination of Tecentriq and Celgene's Abraxane (albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel) in the same patient population met the PFS endpoint.