Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) slides 5.7% in after-hours trading after Q2 total revenue swings to a negative $922M from positive revenue of $8.99B in Q1 and $2.37B in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted EPS, less notable items, of 41 cents vs. average analyst estimate of $1.26; compares with $2.60 in Q1 and $2.56 in Q2 2019.

Q2 adjusted net investment income of $656M vs. $920M in Q1 and $942M in Q2 2019; net investment yield was 2.98% during the quarter vs. 4.30% in Q1.

During the quarter, as a result of significantly higher equity markets, the value of BHF's hedges, which the company uses to protect its balance sheet against adverse market conditions, decreased, as expected.

Q2 annuity sales of $1.84B vs. $1.97B in Q1 and $1.89B in the year-ago quarter; annuities adjusted earnings of $171M vs. $316M in Q1 and $265M in Q2 2019.

Q2 life sales of $12M vs. $16M in Q1 and $4M in the year-ago quarter; life adjusted earnings of $48M vs. $11M in Q1 and $58M in the year-ago quarter.

Ends Q2 with book value excluding AOCI of $162.85 per common share vs. $172.28 at March 31, 2020.

Conference call on Aug. 7 at 8:00 AM ET.

