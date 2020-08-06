Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is up 36% on heavy postmarket volume after blowing away estimates in its Q2 results, with Goods a particular bright spot.

Revenues slid 26% to $395.7M - but that was still $212M better than consensus expectations for a larger wipeout.

EBITDA came in at $1.3M, vs. expectations for a loss of around $44M.

The company saw better-than-expected gross profit performance, it says, and stabilized its balance sheet. "These positive trends coupled with the tough but necessary cost actions we took during the first half of the year allowed us to return to positive Adjusted EBITDA on a quicker timeline than we expected and deliver more than $70 million in free cash flow," says CFO Melissa Thomas.

Billings were $583M against an expected $356M.

In restructuring news, the company is launching a second phase of its plan in August, including additional workforce reductions. For 2020, it's expecting to realize about $140M in saving; for 2021, it's forecasting about $200M in savings. Fully implemented, the multiphase plan should deliver about $225M in annualized fixed cost savings.

It ended the quarter with $785M in cash.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Earnings call presentation

Press release