Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares drop plunge 16% AH despite reporting Q2 beats with 68% Y/Y revenue growth and raising the full-year outlook.

For the year, DDOG now sees $566-572M in revenue (was: $555M-$565M; consensus: $563.6M) and $0.11-$0.13 EPS (consensus: $0.05).

The upside Q3 forecast has revenue of $143-145M (consensus: $140.3M) and EPS of $0.00-0.01 (consensus: $0.01 loss)

In Q2, $100k+ ARR customers totaled 1,015, up from 594 in last year's quarter.

Operating cash flow totaled $24.7M with FCF of $18.6M.

Acquisition: Datadog purchases testing and observability company Undefined Labs for undisclosed terms.

Datadog shares are up 150% YTD and the post-earnings drop could be investors seeing a larger upside baked into the valuation.

