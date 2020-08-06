Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) -8.4% after-hours as it reports a Q2 loss as well as Y/Y declines in revenues and deliveries.

Clean Energy says it delivered 89.5M gallons in Q2, 10% lower than the 99.6M gallons delivered in the year-ago quarter of 2019, due to a slowdown in activity as a result of COVID-19, primarily in airports, public transit and government fleet customer markets.

The company's 17$ Y/Y decline in revenues to $59.9M came even after including $4.4M from U.S. federal excise tax credits for alternative fuels.

While the overall volume decline curve likely hit bottom during Q2 and flattened out exiting the quarter, the company says prolonged effects of COVID-19 "will delay and flatten the curve of the gradual recovery we contemplated in our revised 2020 outlook."