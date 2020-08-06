CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) surges 17% in after-hours trading after the shopping center REIT said it's hopeful that talks with its lenders will reach a "mutually beneficial outcome."

Also says rent collections have improved after finalizing negotiations with retailers representing a majority of Q2 rent; anticipates collecting more than 61% of related rent for Q2 with the rest expected to be deferred or abated.

July rent collections are currently estimated at 49% of billed rents.

"These agreements generally include flexible terms on second quarter rent to certain retailers that require assistance, such as rent deferrals, while at the same time preserving current and future income to CBL," the company said.

Q2 FFO per share of 4 cents misses the consensus estimate of 11 cents and declined from 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 portfolio same-center net operating income fell 32% Y/Y.

Q2 mall same-center NOI dropped 34% Y/Y.

Q2 total revenue of $124.2M, missing the consensus estimate of $146.7M and down from $193.4M a year ago.

CBL won't hold a conference call to discuss results.

