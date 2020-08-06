Zillow Group is sharply higher postmarket (Z +10.6% , ZG +9.8% ) after posting Q2 earnings that showed strong revenue growth spurred by its Offers unit despite pandemic headwinds.

The results were "even better than we had hoped, and firm up our belief that powerful tailwinds in both real estate and technology are rapidly converging, with Zillow at the nexus," CEO Rich Barton says.

Revenues grew 28% overall, with Offers revenue up 82%.

Revenue by segment: Homes, $454.3M (up 82%); IMT, $280.3M (down 13%); Mortgages, $33.8M (up 25%).

Pretax income by segment: Homes, -$80M; IMT, $19M; Mortgages, -$0.2M.

It left the quarter with record cash of $3.5B, up from last quarter's $2.6B.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $543M-$581M (down from $745M a year ago, on lower Homes segment revenue partly offset by strong growth in IMT and Mortgages) and EBITDA of $59M-$82M.

