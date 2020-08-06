Pandemic-related demand weakness drove Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Q2 misses with revenue down 51% Y/Y. The company still announced a $0.15 quarterly cash dividend.

Due to the macro uncertainties, OLED continues to refrain from providing FY tuidance.

"The challenges of this pandemic continued to impact us in the second quarter as customer orders and shipments declined. For the second half of the year, while there is cautious optimism in the industry, we believe significant uncertainties still loom over the consumer and macroeconomic environments. Long-term, we believe that the growth path of OLEDs remains robust," says CFO Sidney Rosenblatt.

OLED shares are down 12.1% AH to $163.99.

Press release.

Previously: Universal Display EPS misses by $0.28, misses on revenue (Aug. 06 2020)