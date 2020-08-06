Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) -3.6% after-hours as it has engaged financial and legal advisors to evaluate its longer-term liquidity outlook and capital structure, which may include Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Pacific Drilling says it has no debt maturities until 2023, has $252M in cash as of June 30, and believes it has sufficient liquidity to fund its cash needs over the next 12 months, but "due to market conditions and our outlook for contracting opportunities through 2020 and 2021, we do not believe our current capital structure will be sustainable."

The company reported a Q2 loss and revenues of $38.9M, cut rough;y in half from the year-ago quarter.