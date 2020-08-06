Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Q2 core EPS of 36 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 32 cents and increased from 30 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Includes a $2.5M provision for loss on receivables related to a new credit loss standard.

On a pre-CECL provision basis, Q2 core EPS would be 40 cents.

Q2 core net investment income of $20.2M increased from $19.2m in Q2 2019.

Sees 2020 core EPS (pre-CECL provision) exceeding its prior guidance midpoint of $1.43; consensus is $1.48.

Q2 revenue of $48.6M beats the consensus estimate of $19.7M and increased from $31.3M a year ago.

Previously: Hannon Armstrong beats on revenue (Aug. 6)