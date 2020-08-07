For FY20, Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) sees revenue of $460-465M, below the $505.14M consensus.

For Q3, the company sees $111-115M in revenue (consensus: $119.3M) and EPS of $0.09-0.14 (consensus: $0.13).

In Q2, the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. ARR totaled $430M, up 40% Y/Y.

Gross margin was flat on the year at 91%.

Customers totaled 6,714 at the end of the quarter, up 27% Y/Y. The company added 271 net new customers in the quarter.

The stock ranks 94 out of 387 in the sector as ranked by Quant Ratings.

Press release.

AYX shares are down 27.3% AH to $138.90.

